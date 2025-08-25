A ‘heated’ September for energy – From RES to tariffs and hydrocarbons

Following the summer break and in the wake of the government’s announcements at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), the political leadership of the Ministry of Environment and Energy is expected to unveil its plans on a series of energy market issues that have long remained unresolved and stagnant.

“The agenda ranges from the energy transition — with the need for interventions to ensure the sustainable and orderly integration of new renewable energy and storage projects into the country’s energy mix — to issues concerning the electricity and natural gas markets, with particular emphasis on the supply sector.”

It also includes strategic issues in continuation of the government’s declared intention to make the country a hub for the transport of goods and energy in the region and upgrade its geostrategic role.

In this direction, the national hydrocarbon research and development program stands out ahead of the milestone of September 10 for the completion of the ongoing tender, as well as the developments in the Greece-Cyprus submarine electrical interconnection project, with the geopolitical developments playing a critical role in the future of the sector.

Developments are also expected in the retail electricity and natural gas market, with the Energy, Waste and Water Regulatory Authority, as “N” has reported, expected to finalize the changes it has proposed and concern the operation of the market, the promotion of energy products, as well as other transparency and consumer protection measures.

The issue of hydrocarbons is also in focus, with the entire plan being under the suffocating pressure of broader geopolitical developments and processes in the region. The political leadership of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources appears optimistic about the course of the ongoing tender for the concession of hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation rights in four areas in the Greek seas, with Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou revealing the interest of other companies beyond the US Chevron.