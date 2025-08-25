Traffic on Greek motorways up 4.58%

Traffic on Greek motorways is recording an upward trend.

More specifically, traffic on the country’s motorways recorded a total increase of 4.58% in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

For example, on Olympia Odos, traffic in the first seven months of the year increased by 4.04%. Mobility remains high in August, with available data showing an annual increase of 3.2% compared to the corresponding month in 2024, which confirms that even at the peak of the tourist season, road infrastructure is responding effectively to increased travel needs.

Contribution of technology

At the same time, the contribution of motorways to road safety remains important, through rapid technological progress such as Smart Tunnel Monitoring and the digital experience of Olympia Pass on Olympia Odos. All of this creates a travel environment that is not only safer, but also offers the driver a unique experience. Travel is no longer limited to just getting around.

ANA-MPA