Greece-Japan aim to strenghen cooperation in maritime affairs

The strong economic relations and bonds of friendship that unite Greece and Japan were highlighted by the Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Stefanos Gikas, during the meeting he had with a five-member Japanese Parliamentary Delegation, led by the MP and Chairman of the Research, Technology and Innovation Committee of the House of Representatives, Ryu Hirofumi.

The delegation was accompanied by the Ambassador of Japan in Athens, Koichi Ito.

“We look forward to strengthening our bilateral relations based on the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed in January 2023 by the leaders of our two countries, which added new momentum to our relations,” said the Deputy Minister, addressing the Japanese Delegation during the meeting held at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

Regarding issues related to the shipping sector, Gikas referred in particular to the Greek government’s efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and the use of RES, as well as to the “green transition” of shipping, within the framework of the IMO, noting: “We look forward to the continuation of the amicable cooperation between Greece and Japan and mutual support within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in view of the procedures for the election of the IMO Council, for the two-year period 2026-2027, where Greece and Japan have submitted candidacies for “Category A” Members. And of course, our cooperation will also be extended to other issues of the crucial session of the Organization, in the autumn.”

Among the top choices of Greek shipowners for the construction of new ships

In particular, the Deputy Minister focused on the choice of Japanese Shipyards by Greek shipowners for construction and upgrade works and noted that Japan, after China and South Korea, is the 3rd preference of Greek shipowners for the construction of new ships, mainly Bulk Carriers and LNG. He also emphasized that over the last 60 years, over 1,500 ocean-going ships of Greek interests have been built in Japan.

He also underlined the possibility of further cooperation between the two countries in the field of safety and freedom of navigation, based on the principles of International Law and the Law of the Sea, stressing that Greece attaches particular importance to the issue, which it has also raised in the UN Security Council.

On its part, the Japanese delegation also expressed its willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector, as well as on the issues of new technologies, green transition and renewable energy sources. It fully agreed with the necessity of ensuring safe and unhindered navigation based on International Law.