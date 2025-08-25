Olympic Yacht Show 2025 set to achieve new attendance record

Preparations for the Olympic Yacht Show 2025, the leading event for the Greek and international yachting community, which will take place in October at Olympic Marine in Lavrio are underway.

This year’s event is expected to be the largest to date, both in terms of number of boats and exhibitors and visitors. As stated in the announcement, “leading market professionals, shipyards, importers and specialized companies in the field have already registered for participation, demonstrating their confidence in the dynamics of the institution.” Interest is high from both domestic and international key players in the industry, with many big names returning and emerging companies taking an active part.

For another year, the Olympic Yacht Show will host world and pan-European boat premieres, reinforcing the event’s character as a reference point for developments in the world of yachting: from innovative, hybrid models to luxurious day cruisers and impressive Motor & Sailing yachts, visitors will have the opportunity to discover the pulse of the market up close.

According to estimates, new attendance records will be achieved, with professionals and friends of the sea planning their presence at the long-awaited event now.