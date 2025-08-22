Praktiker moves forward under Romanian Paval Holdings

Praktiker Hellas is moving forward into the next day under the Romanian Paval Holdings, the investment group that owns Dedeman, a leading force in the Romanian DIY market and one of the largest business companies in Southeast Europe, which published the financial results of the 2024 financial year, but also gave an indication of the next two years.

Taking into account the absence of overdue liabilities to banks and third parties, as well as the historically continuous renewal of annual short-term loans, the company does not expect any delay or non-renewal of annual short-term loans in June 2026, while the investment decisions of the new shareholder ensure the necessary liquidity of the company after June 2026.

After the acquisition of Praktiker Hellas, Dragos Paval, President of Dedeman, stated that “from the first moment, we felt a deep connection with Praktiker Hellas, in the way it takes care of its customers, supports its employees and respects its communities. We are not here to make abrupt changes, but to develop the solid foundation that already exists. We believe that together we can shape a strong and sustainable business model that will provide lasting value to employees and customers.”

Regarding the 2024 performance, the turnover of Praktiker Hellas amounted to 186.2 million euros compared to 187.5 million euros in the previous twelve-month period 01.01.2023 – 31.12.2023, recording a decrease of 0.70%. The profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization amounted to 2.7 million euros, compared to profits of 2.2 million euros in the previous year. The company registered net losses before taxes totaling 1.5 million euros compared to losses of 1.4 million euros in the previous year. The losses after taxes amounted to 1.7 million euros in losses compared to losses of 1.4 million euros in the previous year.

Praktiker Hellas focuses on the current challenges in the global and Greek economy due to tariffs. It pointed out that it provides over 60,000 products and integrated services daily, has a network of 17 stores nationwide, e-commerce and a specialized Praktiker Business department and employs 1,200 people. It also provides the opportunity for employees and customers to recycle paper and packaging, electrical appliances, batteries, lamps and lighting fixtures, as well as used batteries and lead-acid and nickel-cadmium vehicle accumulators.