Athens stock exchange keeps wait-and-see stance ahead of Jackson Hole

The Athens Stock Exchange is slightly rising +0.42% at 2,106 points, with banks gaining 0.86%. High capitalization is also moving upwards (+0.44%).

Alpha Bank stands out with gains of over 1%, followed by Eurobank (1%), Piraeus Bank and National Bank (+0.8%).

All eyes are turned on Jerome Powell who will speak on Friday at the annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole.

The European stock markets opened downwards, but later turned positive, with STOXX600 and DAX recording mild gains (+0.22%).

New details have been revealed about the trade agreement between the US and the EU. Brussels and Washington published on Thursday the long-awaited joint statement that seals the trade agreement they concluded almost a month ago.

The EU and the US signed a joint statement to retroactively reduce US tariffs on cars and car parts from 27.5% to 15%, provided that the EU lowers tariffs on certain US products. These reductions were technically part of an agreement reached in July but were never implemented.