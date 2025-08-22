Tourism: South Korea is a target market for Greece

Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni met with the Korean Ambassador to Greece, Mr. Ju-seong LIM, in view of her visit to South Korea, which is a target market according to the Ministry of Tourism’s strategy.

The visit was held with the view to strengthening and deepening bilateral relations in the tourism sector, at all levels, promoting Greece as a tourist destination, increasing tourist flows on both sides and encouraging bilateral business cooperation in the field of tourism investments.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Korean tourism market is particularly important for Greece, on the one hand due to its dynamics and on the other hand due to the prospects of its contribution to the strategic goals of attracting quality tourism throughout the year as well as with regard to business and investment cooperation in the field of sustainable tourism development.

In addition, the issue of promoting a direct air connection between the two countries was discussed, which will substantially contribute to the development of tourist flows between the two countries, as well as to further business cooperation.

Finally, Kefalogianni informed the Korean Ambassador to Greece that she intends to extend an invitation to the newly appointed counterpart, Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Chae Hwi-young, to visit our country in the near future and to sign a Memorandum of Tourism Cooperation between the two countries.