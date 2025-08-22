Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments on upward trend

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments amounted to 5,463,943 and nights spent amounted to 23,664,485 in June 2025, recording an increase of 2.6% and 1.8% respectively compared to the corresponding month of 2024, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, an increase of 2.5% was observed in arrivals and 1.8% in nights spent for non-residents, while an increase of 2.9% in arrivals and of 1.9% in nights spent was observed for residents.

The highest contribution in arrivals and in nights spent for the total of tourist accommodation establishments was observed for non-residents with 81.7% and 89.3%. The average length of stay for all types of tourist accommodation establishments totaled 4.3 days in June.