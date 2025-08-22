Logo Image

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments on upward trend

English

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments on upward trend

An increase of 2.5% was observed in arrivals and 1.8% in nights spent for non-residents, while an increase of 2.9% in arrivals and of 1.9% in nights spent was observed for residents.

Arrivals in tourist accommodation establishments amounted to 5,463,943 and nights spent amounted to 23,664,485 in June 2025, recording an increase of 2.6% and 1.8% respectively compared to the corresponding month of 2024, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

More specifically, an increase of 2.5% was observed in arrivals and 1.8% in nights spent for non-residents, while an increase of 2.9% in arrivals and of 1.9% in nights spent was observed for residents.

The highest contribution in arrivals and in nights spent for the total of tourist accommodation establishments was observed for non-residents with 81.7% and 89.3%. The average length of stay for all types of tourist accommodation establishments totaled 4.3 days in June.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube