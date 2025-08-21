Retail sector: Turnover reaches 19.02 billion in Q2

Turnover of retail trade enterprises amounted to 19,020,709 thousand euros in the second quarter of 2025, recording an increase of 2.5% in comparison with 18,561,250 thousand euros in the second quarter of 2024, according to Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Regarding the enterprises in retail trade divisions, excluding vehicles, food and fuel classes, the turnover in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to 6,876,444 thousand euros, recording an increase of 1.5% in comparison with the second quarter of 2024, when the respective turnover was 6,773,139 thousand euros.

The biggest increase in turnover in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024 are:

• Retail sales of second-hand goods in stores, up 36.7%.

• Sales of other motor vehicles, up 16.0%.

The activities that recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024 are:

• Retail sales of telecommunications equipment in specialized stores, down 13.5%.

• Retail sale of carpets, rugs, wall and floor coverings in specialized stores, down 11.0%.

The Regions that recorded the biggest increase in turnover in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024 are:

• Region of Attica, up 3.8%.

• Region of Central Macedonia, up 2.3%.

The Regions that recorded the biggest decrease in turnover in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the corresponding quarter of 2024 are:

• Region of Western Macedonia, down 3.4%.

• Region of South Aegean, down 2.3%.