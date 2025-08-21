Ryanair calls for urgent ATC reform after delays in Athens

Ryanair called on the EU Commission to urgently reform Europe’s shambolic ATC system after an ATC equipment failure at Athens’ ATC Centre on Wednesday, August 20 caused unnecessary delay to flights to/from Greece, including the delay of 12 Ryanair flights and over 2,000 Ryanair passengers, according to a statement.

So far in 2025 (January 1 – August 20), over 5,000 Ryanair flights and over Ryanair 900,000 passengers have been unfairly delayed due to Greek ATC mismanagement and staff shortages, making Greece the 5th worst performing ATC service for delays in Europe.

The EU Commission under Ursula von ‘Derlayed-Again’ has committed to delivering competitiveness and efficiency in Europe, yet it continues to allow repeated ATC mismanagement to disrupt flights and passengers. Ryanair has long campaigned for EU ATC reform and calls on all passengers to visit the ‘Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight’ webpage and use the template email to complain directly to their Transport Minister and demand ATC reform.

A Ryanair spokesperson said:

“It is unacceptable that passengers continue to suffer ATC disruptions as a result of repeated ATC staff shortages across Europe, and now, another equipment failure on August 20, this time in Athens, which forced the delay of 12 Ryanair flights and over 2,000 Ryanair passengers. When will Ursula von ‘Derlayed-Again’ and the EU Commission step up and take action to reform EU ATC and protect passengers from repeated ATC disruptions like this?

So far in 2025 (January 1 – August 20), over 5,000 Ryanair flights and over Ryanair 900,000 passengers have been unfairly delayed due to Greek ATC mismanagement and staff shortages, making Greece the 5th worst performing ATC service for delays in Europe.

We encourage all passengers affected by these unacceptable ATC delays to visit the ‘Air Traffic Control Ruined Your Flight’ webpage and demand action to improve Europe’s failing ATC system.”