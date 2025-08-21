Six suitors advance to next phase of Vouliagmeni Beach tender

The tender process for Vouliagmeni Beach, which is being conducted by the Hellenic Public Properties Co. (HPPC), has advanced in the next phase with the aim of concluding it by the end of 2025.

The following companies will continue to the next phase:

The real estate development company Athens Beach Club, a joint entity of the Konstantakopoulos, Prokopiou and Kokkalis Groups.

The joint venture of REDS (Ellaktor Group) and the company “Aegean Warehouses” (owner of “Naftemporiki” publisher, Georgios Melisanidis).

Air Canteen, which is associated with businessman Vlassis Georgatos of the Grigoris Group.

The Margi of the Agiostratitis family.

The joint venture of Evergood Holdings and Investments (CVC Group) and Gevshinos SA, interests of businessman Manolis Vavourakis.

Fais Holdings, interests of Sami and Lucy Fais.

A company owned by shipowner Victor Restis has been excluded from the process.

Vouliagmeni Beach is the most popular organized and accessible beach of the Athenian Riviera, 25 km from the city center, with its natural landscape, crystal clear waters and existing recreational facilities attracting thousands of visitors all year round. In 2024, it welcomed 420,000 visitors, while the daily capacity reached 8,000 people.