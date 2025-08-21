Grounded Greek cargo ship off Crete under monitoring

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship “MN KOSTAS”, which has been partially sunk, with only its bow projecting from the water, remains under enhanced monitoring in the Kyriamadi area of Sitia, where it ran aground on July 24, 2025.

The shipwreck salvage process is expected to proceed over the next few days.

According to the local port authorities, for safety reasons, the tugboat “Aegean Sea”, which has a position-keeping system and can operate in any weather conditions, is permanently located at the site, based on a contract that provides for its stay in the area.

Its removal will be the responsibility of the management company.

The work of pumping out fuel and lubricants, unloading the cargo (gypsum) and sealing the ventilation and distribution points has already been completed. During the operations, which were carried out with tugboats, lifeboats, floating cranes and a cargo ship, a floating barrier was installed and anti-pollution equipment was ready, without any marine pollution being observed.