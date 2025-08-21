ΑTHEX trading volume soars ahead of Euronext developments

Investor interest in Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) shares remains strong amid Euronext developments.

The average turnover of the last 30 days has exceeded 3.9 million euros, while the corresponding amount did not exceed 1 million euros in the previous 12 months.

The above is also reflected in the fact that more and more foreign institutions seem to be acquiring a position in anticipation of the public offer.

Euronext has offered to buy Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange, valuing the Greek bourse at around 413 million euros in an all-stock deal.

The non-binding offer values Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange S.A. at 7.14 euros per share.

The initial offer was at 6.90 euros per share, which valued ATHEX at 399 million euros. The improved bid gives a premium of about 19% to the closing price on June 30.

The Hellenic Exchanges – Athens Stock Exchange’s board of directors has unanimously supported the offer.