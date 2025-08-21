The Athens stock exchange after the bailouts – How far has the greek stock market advanced?

Seven years after the bailouts, the Athens Stock Exchange managed to make steps forward with considerable effort and sacrifices.

More specifically, it has left behind the investment difficulties and become once again a pole of attraction for foreign capital and, most importantly, it functions again as a source of financing for listed companies.

The General Index has jumped by more than +193% in seven years, the average daily turnover has improved from 36 million euros to 202 million euros (+461%), while the cumulative value of listed companies has skyrocketed from 51 billion euros to 147 billion euros (+188%).

Greek companies have also managed to “raise” more than 16.6 billion euros, gaining access to valuable liquidity, which has been used primarily for development purposes.

Political stability, successive credit rating upgrades, the outperformance of the economy, strong corporate profitability and major business deals contributed significantly to the recovery.

Of course, even today not everything is positive, as there are several issues which continue to cause concern. The increase in the participation of Greek investors, the listing of new companies on the stock market and further bridging the gap between capitalization and GDP are key strategic priorities for the next day of the Greek stock exchange. However, this effort may have the strong “backing” of Euronext.