Bank of Greece: Tourist arrivals down 1.7% – Receipts up 8.8%

The goods deficit widened, as exports decreased and imports increased. At current prices, exports of goods fell by 7.7% (‑2.1% at constant prices), while imports of goods increased by 5.5% (8.4% at constant prices). In particular, non-oil goods exports at current prices grew by 2.6% (5.8% at constant prices) and the corresponding imports increased by 9.5% (8.8% at constant prices).

The services surplus rose due to an improvement primarily in the travel balance and, to a lesser extent, the other services balance, whereas the transport balance deteriorated. Compared with June 2024, the number of non-residents’ arrivals fell by 1.7%, while the relevant receipts rose by 8.8%.

The primary income deficit widened year-on-year mainly as a result of a drop in net receipts under other primary income and, to a lesser extent, a rise in net interest, dividend and profit payments. The secondary income deficit more than doubled compared with June 2024, due to higher general government net payments.

In the first half of 2025, the current account deficit decreased by 692.7 million euros year-on-year to stand at 7.6 billion euros, due to the improvement of all individual balances, mainly the balance of goods and, to a lesser extent, the balances of primary and secondary incomes and services.

The goods deficit decreased as imports fell more than exports in absolute terms. At current prices, the exports of goods decreased by 4.8% (+0.3% at constant prices) and the imports of goods decreased by 3.8% (-2.3% at constant prices). In particular, non-oil goods exports at current prices increased by 4.3% and the corresponding imports by 3.7% (6.6% and 2.8% at constant prices, respectively).

The services surplus increased slightly, mainly reflecting an improvement in the balance of travel services and, to a lesser extent, the other services balance, which was largely offset by a deterioration in the transport balance. Compared with the first half of 2024, the number of non-residents’ arrivals edged up by 0.6% and the relevant receipts grew by 11.0%.

The primary income deficit declined year-on-year, mostly on account of higher net receipts under other primary income. The secondary income surplus grew compared with the corresponding 2024 period, due to a fall in general government net payments, which was partly offset by weaker net receipts in the other sectors of the economy excluding general government.

Capital account

In June 2025, the capital account registered a deficit of 19.4 million euros, compared with a surplus in the same month of 2024, due to the recording of net payments, instead of net receipts, in the other sectors of the economy excluding general government.

In the first half of 2025, the capital account registered a surplus of 1.2 billion, compared with a deficit in the corresponding 2024 period, as a result of an increase in general government net receipts and a decrease in net payments in the other sectors of the economy excluding general government.

Combined current and capital account

In June 2025, the combined current and capital account (corresponding to the economy’s external financing requirements) recorded a deficit of 1.2 billion, against a surplus in the same month a year earlier.

In the first half of 2025, the deficit of the combined current and capital account decreased year-on-year to stand at 6.4 billion.

