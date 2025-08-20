IPTO uses drones to coordinate fire fighting operations

The unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) contributed to the coordination of the operations of the Fire Department to extinguish the recent fires in Attica and Preveza, as part of a pilot program for the surveillance of its infrastructure.

In particular, the information and images collected by the drones from the inspections they carried out during the fires, functioned as an auxiliary for the Unified Coordination Center for Operations and Crisis Management of the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, which coordinates the work of extinguishing the fires throughout the country.

Thus, IPTO was able to monitor critical installations in the areas affected by the fires, such as Kryoneri, on a 24-hour basis, ensuring, in collaboration with the Fire Department, the smooth operation of critical high and extra-high voltage lines.

So far in Attica, with the pilot use of drones, the entire infrastructure of IPTO as well as the fire protection zones of the Transmission Lines are inspected from the air. With these tools, IPTO aims to immediately intervene and take corrective actions in any technical issues. At the same time, the detailed visual inspection of all the main equipment in Extra High Voltage Centers or Substations and the taking of thermal measurements from basic operating elements, such as autotransformers, inductors and switches, is achieved quickly and efficiently.