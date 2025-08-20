Stock Market: Energy stocks on the rise – Returns up to +63%

One of the “protagonists” of the current rally on the Athens Stock Exchange seems to be the energy sector, which continues to offer significant returns to shareholders.

In particular, 5+2 key representatives of the market are not only moving in positive territory, but they see this year’s change exceeding, in some cases, even +60%.

The winner is Metlen, which has shown an impressive increase of +63.9% since the beginning of the year, resulting in a record high (up to 56 euros). The catalyst, of course, is the company’s recent listing on the London Stock Exchange, which has already registered capital gains. The capitalization of the newly listed company (MTLN) is estimated at 7 billion euros, while the capitalization of the old listed company (MYTIL) exceeds 7.7 billion euros.

Motor Oil shares have also gained momentum recently, reaching their highest levels since May 2024, recording an increase of +30.9% this year. The company’s attractive valuation (P/E below 10x) and the prospect of improving fundamentals in the remaining second half of the year are providing the impetus.

PPC shares are up +19.5% since the beginning of 2025, leaving behind the unpleasant events that took place during the multi-year economic crisis, when the listed company was on the verge of bankruptcy.

As for Helleniq Energy, the completion of the maintenance of the refinery in Elefsina and the improved refining margins have paved the way for better financial results. Meanwhile, the market has already discounted this development and raised the share price to 15-month highs (up to 8.5 euros), offering a return of +12.7%.

The share of IPTO Holdings has climbed to historical records (up to 3.4 euros), recording an increase of +34.3% since the beginning of the year.

Energy stock returns

• Metlen +63.9%

• IPTO +34.3%

• EYATH +32.3%

• Motor Oil +30.9%

• EYDAP +24.3%

• PPC +19.5%

• Helleniq Energy +12.7%