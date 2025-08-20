Koumpenas to “N”: Cruise sector shows positive performance in 2025

“The performance of the cruise sector is exceptionally good,” said George Koumpenas, operations director of Celestyal Cruises and president of the Association of Cruise Ship Owners and Maritime Agencies (EEKFN), speaking on the “Naftemporiki” TV channel.

He noted that “Greece has a significant increase for another year, which is expected to reach 15%.”

Regarding the geopolitical conditions in the region, he said that “Greece must remain a safe destination for cruising and tourism in general.” He added that “the country must focus not only on recreation, but also on the repair of cruise ships, as each cruise ship that is repaired spends 5 to 10 million euros.”

Finally, he pointed out the problem with supplies, as “ships come to Greece but buy products from other European countries,” and this is something that is hurting Greek cruising.