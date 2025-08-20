SK Group acquires full ownership of ELVO to expand defence production and exports

SK Group acquired full ownership of ELVO, manufacturer of specialized military and civilian vehicles.

The acquisition underlines SK Group’s long-term commitment to the country – strengthening domestic industry, promoting innovation and fueling economic growth. Based on ELVO’s unique infrastructure in the manufacturing of special purpose vehicles, SK Group will continue to not only meet domestic needs, but also strengthen exports to more international markets.

SK Group will leverage its deep defense expertise, proven success in reorganizing privatized factories and revitalizing strategic industrial activities, and its commitment to technology transfer so as to elevate ELVO into a leading manufacturing and export center. This development marks SK Group’s first operational base in Europe and solidifies its position as a leading force in the global military and commercial vehicle sector. At the same time, it reinforces its commitment to investing in advanced land defense capabilities, local production, and strategic cooperation with Greece.

“Acquiring full ownership of ELVO marks a significant milestone in our strategic growth plans and deepens ties with Greece,” said SK Group’s Vice Chairman Ronen Hamudot.

“We see significant potential in ELVO’s infrastructure and heritage and are committed to transforming it into a leading international manufacturing and export center. This investment reflects our long-term vision to strengthen the Greek defense industry and expand the SK Group’s operational footprint in Europe as a global leader in the land defense sector,” he added.