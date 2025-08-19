Economou: New order for 4 LNG carriers totaling 1 billion dollars

A large shipbuilding program for LNG carriers and dual-fuel containerships is being run by the TMS group owned by George Economou.

The latest order, worth one billion dollars, is in Samsung’s berths in South Korea. It concerns four LNG carriers which are expected to be delivered by November 2028.

TMS Cardiff Gas increases to ten the number of new-built LNG carriers it has ordered lately from the three major shipyards in South Korea, two of which are expected to be delivered in 2026.

This strategy reinforces the company’s goal to establish a strong portfolio in a sector with growing demand and to secure attractive long-term charters.

The move comes at a time when LNG is emerging as the key “bridge fuel” for the green transition in shipping, with the global fleet of ships capable of using it growing rapidly, according to the latest analysis by Intermodal.

The TMS Cardiff Gas order comes at a time when new contracts for LNG carriers are limited.

The Greek shipping group is making significant investments in container ships, including a recent order for ten dual-fuel LNG container ships from Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard in China. This order, which includes six ships and four options, amounts to a total of 1.4 billion dollars. TMS Group’s return to the container shipping sector was marked by a previous order for four 7,900 TEU methanol-capable container ships from HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) in South Korea.

George Economou seems to be making a shift in his investment policy, since until recently the group’s shipbuilding program only concerned ships with conventional fuels.

It is noted that Economou, through the group’s companies, manages a fleet that includes 47 tankers with the delivery of two additional new ships in 2026, 48 bulk carriers while two more are expected to be delivered in 2025, as well as a fleet of 24 LNG carriers (including the new order), of which six are under construction.