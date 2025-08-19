Salamis Shipyards delivers four new pre-equipped blocks of the French frigate “Admiral Castex”

Salamis Shipyards completed and delivered four pre-equipped blocks for the third FDI frigate of the French Navy, the “Admiral Castex.” As emphasized in a statement issued by Salamis Shipyards, the blocks will be delivered to the Naval Group site in Lorient.

Salamis Shipyards participates as a key industrial partner in the FDI program, undertaking the construction of pre-equipped blocks for the ships being built for both Greece and France, the statement noted.

It is the first time that a Greek shipyard participates in the construction of a high-tech warship for the naval fleet of another country.

Since February 2024, Salamis Shipyards have delivered 5 pre-equipped blocks of the third Greek FDI HN “Formion”, which has already been launched and has entered the final stages of its construction.

Expansion of cooperation with Naval

Furthermore, Salamis Shipyards recently extended its collaboration with Naval by signing a six-year contract for the Follow On Support of the FDI Belharra frigates, with the possibility of extending it to additional logistically complex and in-service operations as well as work that may be required for their upgrade/modification in the future.

“Our ongoing collaboration with the Naval Group proves that Greece can be present in defense shipbuilding. We work with consistency, precision and a sense of responsibility, both towards our international partners and towards the country, so that the role of the domestic industry in critical sectors for national security and technological self-reliance is steadily strengthened,” the CEO of Salamis Shipyards, Dr. George Koros, stated.