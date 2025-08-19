Athens stock market: Total value of listed companies up by 44.8 billion euros

The aggregate capitalization of the approximately 150 companies listed on the Athens stock market amounts to just over 148 billion euros. An amount seen again in May 2008, that is, long before the economic crisis that hit Greece.

And this is happening despite the fact that the domestic capital market now “hosts” a significantly smaller number of companies than in the first decade of the 21st century.

Since the beginning of the year the total value of listed companies has “grown” by 44.8 billion euros, or at least +43%, while the corresponding change in the last three years has exceeded +125% (+82 billion euros) and in the last five years has exceeded +176% (+94 billion euros).

The 26 billionaires

Currently, there are 26 listed companies, whose valuation exceeds the threshold of 1 billion euros, as a result of which they are included in the list of billionaires.

The cumulative value of the 26 is estimated at almost 123 billion euros. In fact, the first nine enjoy a valuation of more than 5 billion euros each, making up at least 57% of the total market value (85.4 out of 148.2 billion euros).

At the top is Coca–Cola, which is valued at 16.78 billion euros.

Eurobank–National Bank figure in the top five, with a capitalization of 12.72 and 12.00 billion euros, respectively. Piraeus and Alpha Bank complete the top five, with a value of 9.06 and 8.3 billion euros.

OPAP follows at 7.49 billion euros, while the stock market value of the “new” Metlen is close to 7.2 billion euros.

OTE (6.53 billion euros) is also in the list of the top 10, PPC (5.38 billion euros) and Jumbo (4.32 billion euros).

Special mention should be made to AIA and Bank of Cyprus, which are worth 3.33 and 3.23 billion euros, respectively, while Titan Cement and Motor Oil follow at around 3 billion euros.

The capitalization of Helleniq Energy, Cenergy, GEK TERNA and Attica Bank is over 2 billion euros.

Finally, the billionaires of the market include Viohalco, Optima Bank, Prodea, Aktor Group, Aegean Airlines, Lamda Development, PPA and ELVALHALCOR, which have a valuation of at least 1 billion euros.