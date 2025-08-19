Holiday home prices record a 10% jump

The sale price of newly built holiday homes are recording an increase of more than 10% compared to 2024, according to an analysis by Elxis-At Home in Greece, a company specializing in the sales of holiday homes in Greece.

As noted, the high demand from abroad and the choice of more and more buyers for higher-standard properties is pushing values upward again this year.

The average sale price and capital gains

In 2025, the average sale price of a newly built home with a pool and garden amounts to €4,675/sq m, up from €4,243/sq m in 2024, and €3,675/sq m in 2023 and €3,458/sq m in 2022. Thus, the potential capital gains for someone who had invested in a holiday home in 2022 are 35%, a development that also explains the consistently high purchasing interest in recent years.

The highest prices in the Ionian Islands

In its research, Elxis noted that the highest prices are recorded in the Ionian Islands. This year, the average price reached €4,866/sq m, reflecting the supply of new luxury complexes in seaside locations.