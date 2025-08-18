Logo Image

Kikilias: Greek shipping offers high salaries and promising career prospects

English

Kikilias: Greek shipping offers high salaries and promising career prospects

(ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)

New bill on maritime education to be voted on in fall

The high salaries and prospects offered by a career in Greek shipping are highlighted by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, with a new spot on social media.

“If you are looking for a job with very good salaries and prospects, Greek shipping is the solution,” Kikilias said in the video, addressing an invitation to young people.
The minister explained that Greek shipping “offers recognition and professional opportunities with very high salaries that reach up to 17,000 euros.”
“We want young people to stay in our country, but we want them to excel in professions related to the sea,” he stated.

New bill on maritime education to be voted on in fall

Kikilias also referred to the new bill on maritime education, which the government is bringing for a vote in the fall. The bill, as he stated, aims at:
-The improvement of educational structures
-The simplification of procedures
-The reduction of bureaucracy
-The flexible and functional framework of study.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Messenger και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube