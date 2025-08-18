Kikilias: Greek shipping offers high salaries and promising career prospects

The high salaries and prospects offered by a career in Greek shipping are highlighted by Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vassilis Kikilias, with a new spot on social media.

“If you are looking for a job with very good salaries and prospects, Greek shipping is the solution,” Kikilias said in the video, addressing an invitation to young people.

The minister explained that Greek shipping “offers recognition and professional opportunities with very high salaries that reach up to 17,000 euros.”

“We want young people to stay in our country, but we want them to excel in professions related to the sea,” he stated.

New bill on maritime education to be voted on in fall

Kikilias also referred to the new bill on maritime education, which the government is bringing for a vote in the fall. The bill, as he stated, aims at:

-The improvement of educational structures

-The simplification of procedures

-The reduction of bureaucracy

-The flexible and functional framework of study.