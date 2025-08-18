Eldorado Gold appoints Christian Milau as president – Focus on Skouries project

Eldorado Gold has announced the appointment of Christian Milau as President, effective September 12, 2025.

Milau has 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets, and mining, with expertise in operational leadership, government relations, and stakeholder relations.

Milau’s appointment comes at a crucial time as Eldorado prepares for the completion of its Skouries copper-gold mine.

The appointment reflects Eldorado’s commitment to thoughtful leadership and succession planning. “Christian’s experience is a perfect fit for Eldorado,” said George Burns, President & CEO.

“He brings a rare combination of operational depth, financial acumen, and strategic vision. His leadership through transformative periods at multiple mining companies strengthens our executive team. I look forward to working alongside Christian as we advance toward the completion of Skouries construction – a key inflection point for our company.”

George Burns, the current President & CEO, will transition to the CEO role.