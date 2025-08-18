Greek economy: All eyes on TIF, budget and two rating agencies over the next days

Α new round of meetings is expected to begin this week ahead of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and the announcements to be made on September 7, with the aim of improving everyday life and boosting citizens’ income.

By the end of August, ministries and organizations must send their proposals to the Ministry of National Economy and Finance so that the preparation of the draft budget for next year can begin.

Shortly before the TIF, on September 5, DBRS will announce its second assessment of Greece’s credit rating, with interest focusing on its comments on the course of the Greek economy. It is noted that in March, DBRS was the first to upgrade Greece’s credit rating one notch higher, with a stable outlook.

On September 19, Moody’s is scheduled to issue its own assessment of the Greek economy. The US rating agency upgraded Greece’s credit rating to investment grade in March after 14 years.

2026 Draft Budget

The preparation of the budget for 2026 will begin on September 1. The maximum spending limits per ministry and agency were recently determined through the distribution of the 107 billion euros provided for the next year under the new fiscal rules.

The amount of spending reaches a total of 85 billion euros in 2026 compared to 81.47 billion euros this year.