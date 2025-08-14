Okeanis Eco Tankers on a steady, profitable course

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., owned by the Alafouzos family, remained on a profitable path, according to data released by the shipping company for the second quarter and the first half of 2025.

Specifically, for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, revenues amounted to 93.9 million dollars, while net profits amounted to 26.9 million, down from 39.6 million a year ago.

For the first half of the year, the company recorded revenues of 174.1 million and profits of 39.4 million.

The company also announced a dividend of 0.70 dollars per common share to its shareholders.

Stable Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. announced that Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenues amounted to 64.0 million dollars, while EBITDA reached 48.5 million and adjusted EBITDA totaled 47.3 million dollars.

Adjusted profit amounted to 26.7 million, or 0.83 per share, with the fleet’s daily TCE reaching 50,500.

In detail, TCE rates were 49,800 for VLCCs and 51,400 for suezmaxes, while daily operating expenses (Daily Opex), including management fees, amounted to 9,963 dollars.