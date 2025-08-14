National Bank of Greece accelerates its digital transition

National Bank’s transformation program – a significant part of which concerns digitalization – is underway, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

Greek banks seem to have entered a phase of complete transformation, mainly digital, so as to get rid of the remnants of the crisis and meet the needs of their customers.

In this context, National Bank has developed a wide range of reforms, from internal operations, investment banking to retail, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

“Our emphasis on technology and digital is constant. The upgrade of our core banking system, which provides us with significant competitive advantages in speed and efficiency, is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2026, after five years of hard work,” the company said.

Technology

Technology is playing a leading role in the bank’s internal operations and its communication with customers.

For example, National Bank of Greece has more than 4.4 million subscribers, more than 3.2 million active users (12M) and 2.0 million total digital sales to date.

At the same time, the bank’s digital assets are constantly being upgraded, as has already been done with the “Business Internet Banking” platform, as well as the “Next” application for young people. NBG has also acquired a significant market share in digital sales, since consumer loans through the digital platform amounted to 34%, credit cards to 39% and the issuance of insurance products to 29%.

Steps have been taken towards the digitalization of its corresponding services in order to boost its mortgage lending. Specifically, National Bank has been working with Qualco for several months to create the Uniko platform.

As “N” has reported, this is a new platform that is a digital broker and covers everything from finding a home (real estate valuation and certification), to its legal evaluation or financing and the completion of a contract, improving the user experience by eliminating bureaucracy. Now, the platform is being strengthened by increasing the number of integrated banking agreements.

As for the internal operations of its group, it has integrated artificial intelligence to speed up and streamline processes.

Retail Banking

In retail banking, National Bank is now developing a new service and operating model for individuals. This includes “live banking”, a new remote channel that improves service and sales for digitally oriented customers.