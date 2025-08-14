Global geopolitics shakes the tanker industry

The global tanker market is undergoing constant upheaval, due to geopolitical developments and Western sanctions.

According to analysts, from the surge in demand for Aframax after the Russia-Ukraine war and the strengthening of the “dark fleet”, to the imposition of tariffs by the US on India and the lifting of OPEC+ production cuts, the factors determining freight rates and oil flows are numerous and more complex than ever.

If OPEC quotas are increased, the market for VLCCs could be strengthened, given that fleet expansion is very limited.

In order to maintain the interest for VLCCs, OPEC+ quotas must be respected.

It is also noted that the future prospects for Aframax will depend largely on the evolution of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and OPEC+ decisions, while the gradual reduction in production in traditional markets poses new challenges for the industry.

In this unstable environment, the movements of major companies as well as changes in exports may determine the direction and profitability of the entire industry in the coming period.