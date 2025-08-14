Major projects support the offshore vessel market

The offshore market continues to be highly dynamic, with the latest trends showing both fluctuations and notable resilience in platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs) and offshore construction vessels (OCVs).

In the North Sea, average charter rates for offshore support vessels are stabilizing, in Brazil demand is increasing due to large investment programs, while in Canada the focus is on large government projects, mainly for icebreakers.

These trends reflect the continued demand for offshore project support, despite the challenges posed by energy price volatility and geopolitical developments.

In the North Sea, increased activity in maintenance projects and new drilling is boosting demand for specialized vessels, while constraints on the available fleet are keeping prices competitive.

According to the report by the shipping brokerage SSY, the PSV market is showing stability, with prices in Norway reflecting higher demand than in the UK, possibly due to the intense activity in the Norwegian offshore fields.

In the AHTS sector, interest in heavy tugs and platform support operations seem to be pushing prices upwards, especially in the UK market.

Specifically, daily rates for PSVs in Norway amounted to around 9,500 dollars compared to around 4,572 dollars in the UK.