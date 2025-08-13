A new era for the Port of Piraeus: The three customs offices will be unified as of Sept 8

The unification of the three customs offices of Piraeus into one is underway, according to a decision by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

The new customs authority will now serve even more effectively the facilitation of legitimate trade, the protection of consumer safety and health and the safeguarding of the fiscal interests of both the country and the EU.

The new, reinforced customs authority in Piraeus will be in full operation from September 8, 2025, strengthening Greece’s position in international transit trade.

More specifically, it will serve all the cargo flows and transactions that were previously managed by the three Customs Offices (1st, 2nd and 3rd) of Piraeus, with territorial competence throughout their area of operation.

The customs clearance of used vehicles is excluded, which is not included in its competences and will continue to be carried out in the remaining Customs Offices of Attica.

This organizational reform is part of the general action plan of the AADE for the modernization and reform of the national customs map, following the adoption of the new National Customs Code.

The main targets of the plan are:

– The centralization of controls.

– The use of the new digital environment for the implementation of customs procedures, operations and controls.

– The monitoring of freight flows through the Commercial Vehicle and Container Tracking System.