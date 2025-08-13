THEON: Strategic investments and new partnerships in Europea and the US

THEON has made a series of new strategic moves, as the company said while presenting its achievements and goals, within the framework of THEON NEXT.

Focusing on the development of innovative Digital and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions, the THEON NEXT program seeks to establish partnerships with leading technological players, with the aim of jointly shaping the operational framework for future superiority, through the utilization of advanced technologies in the complex operational fields of modern warfare.

In this context, THEON announced four significant investments and strategic partnerships in the United States and Europe, marking a decisive milestone in its path to maintaining a leading position in the field of portable electro-optical systems. In summary, THEON announced that it has made a strategic investment and partnership with the US company KOPIN Corporation, a long-term supply agreement with the US company eMagin Corporation, a strategic industrial partnership with the US company ALEREON and an investment in the Finnish company VARJO. The goal, as the company emphasized, is to create an integrated technology platform that will contribute to the acceleration of the development of advanced next-generation systems for the soldier of the future, through targeted investment moves, technology partnerships and co-production initiatives. These agreements reinforce THEON’s long-term strategic commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies in the field of defense electro-optical systems, strengthening the company’s sustainability and supply chain, as well as promoting transatlantic cooperation in the field of advanced defense technologies.

AR Defense Technology Products

Having established its leadership in the field of night vision systems, THEON has successfully expanded into thermal and digital solutions through the new A.R.M.E.D. products. Consistently implementing the strategic approach previously applied for traditional/analog night vision systems – prioritizing full vertical integration of the production chain and the conclusion of strategic commercial agreements – THEON is now moving dynamically into the rapidly growing field of Digital and Augmented Reality (AR), which is based on three critical technologies:

Augmented and Virtual Reality Software: It forms the basis for the next generation soldier’s systems, offering more complete operational awareness, more effective decision-making and digital visualizations in real environments.

Micro-displays: They are essential for new generation visual enhancement systems, with a strategic focus on the development of American-European microLED technology.

Short-Range Wireless Connectivity: Allows seamless, wireless interconnection of all soldier equipment with the ability to relay data in real time.