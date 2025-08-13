Recovery Fund: 10 million euro bonus to public sector employees for timely implementation of projects

The request for the disbursement of the sixth loan installment under the Recovery Fund, totaling 1.8 billion euros, is scheduled to be submitted in September.

At the same time, Greece is awaiting the approval of the Commission for the 6th request submitted in July from the grant part, amounting to 2.1 billion euros.

Given that it is the last year of the Recovery Fund, Greece does not want to lose a single euro of the money it is entitled to, the government is offering incentives and rewards to employees involved in the implementation, management and monitoring of projects and actions of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan “Greece 2.0”.

More specifically, a Joint Ministerial Decision signed by 23 ministers provides for specific incentives for public sector employees with specific goals and responsibilities for critical services that play a decisive role in its implementation.

In total, the amount of 10 million euros has been provided.