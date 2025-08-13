Top performance from Signal Group

Signal Group, led by Ioannis Martinou, continues to stand out as a leading “player” in the Aframax spot tanker market, with its performance confirming the power of a disciplined and data-driven strategy.

Its net TCE for 2025 already stands at 31,500 dollars per day, surpassing competitors by 2,800 dollars per day and the average spot market by 1,700 dollars respectively.

As it is emphasized, behind this performance lies a methodical strategy, based on patience and precise timing.

During periods of low demand, Signal chooses local voyages, rather than loss-making transports, keeping ships in strategic locations. When the market rises, the ships are already in a position to take advantage of high freight rates, increasing revenues.

78% of the company’s fixtures have exceeded the market average.