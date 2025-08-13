Lamda Development: Smart cities – The Ellinikon

Something that makes smart cities particularly attractive, as LAMDA Development stated in a blog post, is their contribution to reducing the environmental footprint. Smart street and outdoor lighting adjusts its operation according to actual needs, saving up to 40% on energy consumption.

Smart parking systems and the enhancement of micro-mobility help reduce congestion, commuting times and carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, monitoring and control systems for energy production, storage, and usage minimize consumption and pollutant emissions through special optimization algorithms.

Smart cities also improve the quality of infrastructure and public services. For instance, specially placed sensors can notify the relevant public service department when a bridge requires repair, ensuring immediate response. With smart services, each public-space management entity becomes better organized, has fewer operational costs and manages its human resources more rationally. Citizens, in turn, enjoy greater convenience in their day-to-day lives and feel like members of an advanced community.

As it added, it becomes clear that smart cities enhance our overall quality of life. With a healthier environment, easier transportation, increased safety, better services, and stronger community connections, these cities are becoming the places where we would all want to live and work.

More specifically, Lamda Development stated:

For environmental protection

Smart energy solutions – A resilient, fully underground electricity network meets all immediate and future needs for renewable energy production, storage, and consumption safely and efficiently.

Smart water management – Technologies such as sensors and the Internet of Things (IoT) are used for managing water distribution and minimizing consumption.

Smart waste management – Waste is sorted at the source to maximize recycling, while sensors and IoT networks optimize collection efficiency. The organic part is converted into compost and used as natural fertilizer in the 2 million m2 metropolitan park.

For social improvement

Smart infrastructure – Sensors and IoT integrated into underground utility networks ensure their optimal operation and allow for timely, proactive maintenance.

Connectivity – Comprehensive 5G coverage, public Wi-Fi and a high-speed fiber optic network form the backbone of The Ellinikon’s digital connectivity, creating a robust infrastructure for the smart city and all its future needs.

Smart mobility – Innovative parking solutions and micro-mobility options, such as bike-sharing services, enhance sustainability and quality of life in the city.

Smart buildings – Advanced technology systems in all buildings guarantee exceptional comfort and top-tier energy efficiency.

All in one app

The innovative, user-friendly The Ellinikon SuperApp will collect and offer residents and visitors information on all the digital and physical products and services available at The Ellinikon.