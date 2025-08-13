Pittas: Euroholdings’ investment shift to tankers

Euroholdings will turn into the tanker market, two months after the acquisition of the majority shareholding of the company by Marla Investments, owned by the family of Marianna Latsis.

On the occasion of the financial results of the company, which until now had two feeder containerships under its management, the president and CEO of the company, Aristides Pittas, noted about Marla’s investment: “The strengthening of Euroholdings’ shareholder base is of particular importance, as Marla Investments Inc. – a company associated with the Latsis family – acquired 51.04% of the shares. The Pittas family remains a significant shareholder, with the head of the company emphasizing that the combined financial strength of the main shareholders and their common will for growth will allow Euroholdings to offer high returns to all shareholders.”

Regarding the next day, Pittas emphasized: “The board of directors has decided on a strategic shift, focusing its development policy on the tanker sector and in particular on medium-sized product tankers (MR product tankers). The implementation of this new strategy will begin gradually in the coming months, with the aim of acquiring modern vessels.”

He added: “The company also intends to take advantage of the favorable conditions in the containership market, possibly re-chartering its feeder vessels beyond their existing contracts, in order to further enhance revenues and shareholder value, but also to support the execution of the development plan in the product tanker sector.”