METLEN delivers Athens-3 (ATH3) for digital realty: Greece’s largest data center

METLEN announced that, through M Power Projects, has officially delivered the Athens-3 (ATH3) Data Center – the largest facility of its kind in Greece – on behalf of Digital Realty.

Undertaken by METLEN as the project’s General Contractor, ATH3 is a critical infrastructure development located in Koropi, Attica, according to the announcement. The facility offers advanced capabilities in both data storage and management, as well as global cloud connectivity, serving clients in Greece, the wider Southeastern European region, and internationally.

Upon the completion and handover of ATH3, Greece will host one of the most advanced data centers in the region, meeting stringent international standards for security, performance, and sustainability. The facility has already attracted strong interest from leading global service providers, underscoring its strategic importance and growth potential for the region.

ATH3 joins Digital Realty’s existing facilities in Greece – Athens-1 & Athens-2 (ATH1 & ATH2) and Heraklion-1 (HER1) – further expanding the company’s local footprint.

METLEN remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology infrastructure projects that strengthen Greece’s position as a central hub for data and digital services in Southeastern Europe. The M Power Projects division continues to expand its presence in markets with high technological demands, driving innovation and excellence in infrastructure delivery.

Digital Realty is one of the world’s largest data center providers, operating over 300 facilities in more than 25 countries. It is a global leader in data center solutions, colocation, and interconnection services, both in Greece and internationally.

The collaboration between METLEN and Digital Realty in Greece reflects a new growth trajectory for M Power Projects in the data center sector, adding high-value, technology-driven projects to its portfolio.