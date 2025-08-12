103 projects for water sufficiency in the most remote and small islands

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and the General Secretariat for the Aegean and Island Policy have progressed in the implementation of water adequacy and desalination projects with an emphasis on the most remote and small islands.

The program includes 103 interventions in 61 island municipalities with funds totaling 9,073,448 million euros from the Public Investment Program, within the framework of the Special Action Plan for Water Scarcity for the year 2025.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Energy and the General Secretariat for Environment and Water, additional funding of 20 million euros was approved for projects in areas with immediate needs.

The simplification of the licensing of small desalination plants, with fast-track procedures is particularly critical. 35 new units have already been licensed on more than 27 islands, significantly strengthening their water supply systems.

“The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy is implementing a comprehensive plan aimed at the adequacy and quality of water on our islands. With the 103 actions taking place this year in 61 municipalities and the allocation of 9,073,448 million euros, we are improving water supply conditions, upgrading the quality of life of residents and supporting the island nature which is a comparative advantage of our country,” the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias stressed.