DEPA Commercial: A modern vertically integrated energy group

The energy transition is no longer a theory, but an urgent need of our times.

DEPA Commercial responds to this challenge with a coherent plan of investments and partnerships that extend from the natural gas sector to renewable energy sources and alternative fuels.

The company’s recent out-of-court settlement with Gazprom is a strong confirmation of the strategic resilience and diversification consistently pursued by the Group.

The resolution of a difficult outstanding issue, with positive financial benefits for DEPA and the market, demonstrated in practice how its institutional role, negotiating power, and diversified supply portfolio are inextricably linked to the country’s energy security.

The company’s investment of 600 million euros for the construction of a new natural gas combined cycle plant in Larissa will contribute to the stability of the energy system, not only of Greece, but also of the wider region. With a capacity of 792 MW and a net thermal efficiency of 62.6%, the project is designed to substantially upgrade the country’s energy sufficiency and autonomy.

Its importance is multidimensional: it enhances energy security, ensuring cleaner and more efficient electricity production, contributes to local development and creates conditions for reducing energy costs, improving competitiveness and helping to stabilize electricity prices.

In the field of natural gas-fired power generation, the new investment complements its thermal portfolio, which is expected to exceed 1GW by 2029, along with the company’s participation in the state-of-the-art thermal units of Alexandroupolis (29%, 840 MW) and Albania (35%, 174 MW).

These units decisively strengthen the energy security of the country and the wider region against the backdrop of the energy transition and at the same time strengthen regional interconnectivity, creating new supply channels that serve all of Southeastern Europe. It is also implementing a dynamic portfolio of green projects of 800 MW, with the immediate goal of exceeding 1 GW while operating in the development of alternative fuels, such as biomethane and green hydrogen, with the aim of diversifying the country’s energy mix.