Athens Stock Market jumps to 2,100 points, new records for Metlen & Aegean

The Athens Stock Exchange continues its positive performance, with the general index at 2,100 points (high since March 2010).

Driven by resilient fundamentals and pending corporate developments, the Greek market achieved on Monday another 15-year high, having built a satisfactory “cushion” of safety from the 2,000 point milestone in a few days.

The positive climate abroad (Wall Street at historic highs) comes to offer additional support, allowing traders to escape the “temptation” of correction and “digesting” large gains, which have exceeded +43% since the beginning of 2025.

More specifically, in the first session of the week, the General Index recorded a new, impressive increase of +1.74% and stood at 2,106.24 points, gaining just over 36 points compared to Friday’s close (2,070.13 points).

The “new” Metlen recorded a jump to a historic high of 55.1 euros, while Aegean Airlines soared +8% at 14.3 euros, a new record. Helleniq Energy also reached new “highs” for the year, closing at 8.4 euros.

New 10-year highs in banks

The banking index continued its climb to 10-year highs, as it ended at 2,318 points, up +1.14%.

Alpha Bank’s share strengthened 2.11% at 3.58 euros (new 10-year high), Piraeus Bank’s share followed with gains 2% at 7.344 euros (new 4-year high), Eurobank’s share rose +0.92% at 3.405 euros (new 10-year high), while National Bank’s share increased +0.46% at 13.07 euros.

Bank of Cyprus’ share remained stable at 7.38 euros, with Optima Bank’s share at 7.70 euros. Attica Bank’s share rose by +3.93% to 1.216 euros, flirting with the 2-billion-euro milestone, thanks to interest in the acquisition of HSBC Malta.