US tariffs may be an opportunity for Greek banks

Not only do Trump’s tariffs not pose a direct threat to the Greek banking system, but they rather offer a good opportunity for further development of its commercial activity, banking analysts told “N”.

Greek banking activity does not seem to be affected to a large extent as “there are very few that have direct and very large exposure to the US market”, economic analysts explained to “N” about the Trump tariffs that came into effect on August 1.

“And those that have (high exposure to the US market through their commercial activity) present a very diversified portfolio,” meaning they also have foreign direct investment, which helps minimize the impact of tariffs.

International development

On the contrary, analysts estimated that the current trade-geopolitical situation is an opportunity.

Specifically, they reported that the tariffs may also be an opportunity for Greek banks to become more competitive by further developing their international commercial activity.

“It may also provide opportunities for trade financing and cross-selling of products related to hedging, either with stabilization or with interest rate swaps,” the analysts reported.

This means that there is increased demand from companies for financial services that reduce uncertainty in relation to trade financing, lock in commodity prices or reduce interest rate risk, they added.

Therefore, there is an opportunity for the development of banking operations, especially in banks that are lagging behind in this area.