EYATH: New investments totaling 60 million euros

EYATH S.A. is launching a new 60-million-euro investment for the biological (wastewater) treatment plant in Sindos, building on the 41-million-euro upgrade set to be completed this year.

At the end of September, EYATH will begin the installation of 200,000 smart water meters in the urban complex of Thessaloniki.

Sindos

The new investment phase in the biological treatment of Sindos, as pointed out by the company’s CEO, Anthimos Amanatidis, concerns maintenance-operation and tertiary treatment of wastewater, which will yield better quality water for irrigation.

The major investment (21.7 million euros) for the increase in the water refinery from Aliakmonas is also underway, thanks to which EYATH will be able to supply new areas such as Mygdonia, the municipality of Thermaikos, the municipality of Pylaia-Chortiatis and Thermi, as another 150,000 cubic meters of water from Aliakmonas that supply the city daily will be added to the current 250,000 cubic meters per day.

This investment is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2027 and until then the company is launching additional individual actions and investments that will contribute to its expansion in the aforementioned areas.