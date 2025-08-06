89th TIF dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the exhibition organization

The 89th TIF to be held from September 6 to September 14 will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the exhibition organization.

This year’s event will be a special celebration, as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of TIF-HELEXPO in 1925. In this context, special anniversary events are planned, which will be announced in the near future.

The 89th TIF Tributes are as follows: