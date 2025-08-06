89th TIF dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the exhibition organization

The 89th TIF to be held from September 6 to September 14 will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the exhibition organization.
This year’s event will be a special celebration, as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the founding of TIF-HELEXPO in 1925. In this context, special anniversary events are planned, which will be announced in the near future.
The 89th TIF Tributes are as follows:
- AutoThessaloniki: This tribute is one of the exhibition highlights of the 89th TIF, inaugurating a new, dynamic platform for the automotive world. Bringing together leading companies and emblematic brands in the industry, it is a comprehensive look at the future of motoring, from technological innovations to everyday mobility solutions. All new models that premiere on the Greek market will be presented at AutoThessaloniki.
- Akademia: It is one of the most popular thematic tributes of the TIF and brings the educational community closer to the public, operating as a platform for information, exchange of ideas and enhancement of creativity in the field of education.
- Technology/Research/Innovation: This thematic tribute highlights the recent achievements of modern technology and innovation with important exhibits, special programs and smart applications.
- Greece of Culture and 100 years of Mikis Theodorakis.
- Greece of the regions – Tastes from Greece: This tribute hosts the authentic products, local flavors and recipes of the rich Greek land, which are internationally renowned for their quality characteristics.
- Greece and Entrepreneurship: Greek entrepreneurship unfolds its potential in this exhibition tribute, which highlights current consumer trends and the commercial profile of the domestic market. All the chambers of the country are participating with hundreds of small and medium-sized enterprises under the organizational supervision of the Central Union of Chambers of Greece, while the Chambers of Imathia and Thessaloniki are “present” with autonomous participation.
- International Participations: This section welcomes official State Participations of countries participating through their embassies or other state bodies, as well as individual foreign companies interested in the Greek market.
- Energy – Circular Economy: Ecological design, the reuse of materials for reduced environmental impact and pioneering technological applications for the optimal exploitation of energy make up this exhibition section, which is fully aligned with the spirit of the circular economy.
- Public Bodies – Organizations and Services to the Citizen: This is the thematic section that hosts the country’s public sector, providing citizens with the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the latest data and services offered by the state regarding their well-being and the improvement of their service.
- Furniture – Home Furnishings: In this section, visitors can find representative types of furniture, as well as get ideas for renovating their home or office through a variety of exhibits and special offers.
- Gastronomy and Nutrition: This section features Greek and foreign businesses that present a rich range of retail products, while at the same time hosting various food and beverage categories, thus creating the image of a colorful bazaar.