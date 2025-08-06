Carlova Maritime expands its fleet with VLCC

The newly founded Greek shipping company Carlova Maritime, under the leadership of Antonis Iglessis, is strengthening its fleet.

Less than six months after its establishment, Carlova signed an agreement with the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean for the construction of a VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier), with a capacity of 300,000 dwt, to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Although it has not been clarified whether the contract includes options for additional ships, this move confirms the Iglessis family’s strategic return to the newbuilding market.

Carlova Maritime is the successor to the historic Samos Steamship, founded in 1911, and has now taken over the management of seven ships – five tankers (one VLCC, one Suezmax and three Aframax) and two bulkers (one Capesize and one Kamsarmax).

All ships were previously registered under the Samos Steamship umbrella, reflecting the new company’s intention to build on the family’s longstanding shipping experience, now with an emphasis on a modern, competitive fleet.

As “N” has reported, Greek shipowners have established their primacy in tanker orders, as these remain stable at 24% of the global orderbook.

In fact, according to Xclusiv, of the 292 tankers in the Greek orderbook, 6% concern VLCC-type ships.

The oil transportation market – according to analysts – shows limited availability on large ships, which keeps freight rates at high levels.

At the same time, geopolitical developments and stricter regulatory measures, such as the G7 price cap and the EU embargo on Russia, have affected trade flows, increasing demand for long-haul VLCC routes to Asia and shifting Russian diesel to North Africa.