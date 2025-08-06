ICEYE: Full-scale satellite construction in Greece in 2026

The complete construction of satellites in Greece, from the first component to the final assembly, is planned by ICEYE Hellas, a subsidiary of the Polish-Finnish SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite manufacturer ICEYE from 2026.

In this way, Greece becomes the second country in Europe where ICEYE manufactures satellites from scratch, creating a production line that will be able to produce 3-4 satellites in parallel and at least 8 per year.

The Greek production line will have the ability to develop satellites that will operate day and night, regardless of weather conditions, and will be able to provide high-precision satellite images in near real time. Therefore, this is an important collaboration that promotes innovation and domestic research, while at the same time contributing to natural disaster management, security and defense.

In addition to meeting Greece’s domestic needs, the fully operational facility in Athens will directly support broader European space initiatives and ICEYE’s global innovation efforts. It also creates highly skilled jobs for Greek engineers and personnel specialized in satellite systems. According to the parent company, until now production was carried out exclusively in Finland, although the company’s satellites are sold and used worldwide.

The CEO of ICEYE Greece, Vasilis Chaloulakos, emphasized to “N”, “what we want is to collaborate with Greek companies that will be able to work on international projects and be part of the global supply chain in the sector and not be limited to Greek projects only.”

Chaloulakos underlined that “Greece will be the center covering the satellite needs of the wider Balkans and Cyprus region as well as some regions of the Middle East.”