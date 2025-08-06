PPC Group contributes to the cybersecurity of smart energy infrastructures

The PPC Group announced that it is actively participating in the European research project XTRUST-6G (Extended Zero-Trust and Intelligent Security for Resilient and Quantum-Safe 6G Networks and Services – GA no. 101192749), contributing to the pilot deployment of its technological solutions in PPC’s existing e-mobility infrastructure. Within this framework, advanced technologies are being tested to ensure secure and controlled communication between electric vehicles, chargers and PPC’s management systems enhancing operational resilience and protection against cyber threats.

PPC’s participation ensures that the technologies developed through the project not only meet future cybersecurity requirements but are also realistic, applicable and tailored to the operational needs of the energy sector. This pilot implementation supports the Group’s strategic shift toward intelligent and secure energy infrastructures and services, while also promoting European leadership in cybersecurity for next-generation communication networks.

XTRUST-6G: Secure and resilient next-generation communication networks

The XTRUST-6G project is co-funded by the European Union’s Horizon Europe program and runs for three years (2025-2027). The project is coordinated by the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH), with a consortium of 19 partners from 12 European countries, including universities, research institutions, regulatory bodies and leading technology, telecom, and energy companies.

The project focuses on the development of advanced cybersecurity solutions for future 6G networks, with an emphasis on Zero Trust architecture, artificial intelligence, real-time risk analysis, and quantum-safe technologies, such as Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC).

These technologies are being tested through five large-scale pilot projects across Europe, addressing critical sectors such as e-mobility, autonomous vehicles, UAV communication systems, and virtualized 6G network infrastructure. They leverage cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies including quantum encryption for communication networks to reinforce security and resilience under real-life conditions.

PPC’s strategy for a secure, digital, and sustainable energy future

With consistent investment in green energy, smart infrastructure, and technology, the PPC Group plays an active role in shaping the new energy era, where energy and data converge. PPC’s transformation into a PowerTech company is a natural progression of this strategy, combining technological innovation with sustainable growth.

PPC’s involvement in XTRUST-6G is part of its broader strategic focus on harnessing artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum-safe technologies to strengthen infrastructure resilience, protect personal data, and build trust in digital services.

PPC’s active participation in landmark European projects — such as RAIDO, DCFlex, and now XTRUST-6G — affirms its commitment to innovation, digital sovereignty, and a meaningful contribution to a green, secure, and efficient energy future for Greece and the wider region.