IPTO: Pilot program for 24-hour infrastructure surveillance via drones

Τhe Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) launched a pilot program for 24-hour surveillance of all critical infrastructures of the Electricity Transmission System using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

This important initiative, as IPTO emphasized in its announcement, is part of the digital transformation and technological upgrade of the Operator’s infrastructure, with the aim of enhancing security, preventing damage and responding faster to critical incidents.

According to IPTO, the use of drones enables accurate and rapid inspection of high-voltage lines and pylons in hard-to-reach areas, thus reducing the operating cost and time required for periodic inspections.

As emphasized in the announcement, this new way of digital monitoring of infrastructure will lead to an increase in their operational life cycle, thanks to the effective and timely detection of sabotage and incidents, while at the same time, it will enhance the safety of IPTO’s technical staff.

The aerial inspection vehicles will have operational flight capability up to 8 km around the starting point, with further surveillance at a distance of another 10 km. They will have optical and thermal-infrared cameras for continuous thermography of the equipment of the transmission lines, as well as the ability to fly beyond visual contact (BVLOS/Beyond Visual Line of Sight).

As IPTO emphasized, this new operational capability upgrades the efficiency and reliability of the system, contributing decisively to its uninterrupted and safe operation.