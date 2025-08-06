Cruise sector: Investments of 65 billion dollars

The global cruise industry is returning to a growth trajectory with strong pre-bookings and positive forecasts for 2025, making major investments in both new ships and the renovation of the existing fleet.

A trend that is also reflected in Greece, which is emerging as one of the top destinations in the Mediterranean, attracting more and more cruise ships.

After the Covid-19 pandemic, which postponed many modernization plans, large groups, such as Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Celebrity Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, are returning to full growth.

New orders

The leading companies in the industry point out that travelers’ desire for unique cruise experiences has led to a rapid increase in demand.

In this context, they are responding by investing not only in new constructions but also in extensive renovations of their existing ships, in order to offer even more modern and luxurious services.

According to the latest cruise ship order book presented by the specialized website Cruise Industry News, 73 cruise ships are expected to be launched by 2036, with a total addition of more than 180,000 beds and investments reaching 65 billion dollars.

Forecasts

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), in its annual report, predicted a 9% increase in passengers in 2025, reaching 37.7 million.

An important element is that 31% of passengers chose cruising for the first time, which shows the expansion of the customer base.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, one of the largest players in the market, announced record revenues of 2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2025, with net income of 30 million and EBITDA of 694 million.

The company maintained its forecasts for the whole year, with estimated adjusted earnings per share at 2.05 (+16% compared to 2024).

Greece has established itself among the three most popular cruise destinations in the Mediterranean (along with Spain and Italy), with Greek ports registering record arrivals and Piraeus welcoming 1.7 million passengers in 2024, also increasing the homeporting rate.

Cruising offers over 1.1 billion euros of added value to the Greek economy, supporting hundreds of jobs in island communities.

To address challenges such as overtourism on specific islands, CLIA has launched the “All Aboard Greece” campaign, which focuses on cooperation between government, local governments, port authorities and businesses.

The aim is to highlight cruising as a lever for development and sustainability for local communities, while most Greek ports are planning new investments to upgrade their infrastructure.