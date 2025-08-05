Alpha Bank concluded acquisition of Flexfin

Alpha Bank announced the completion of the acquisition of 100% of FlexFin Ltd, with the latter aiming to merge its factoring activities in Greece under a single corporate entity.

FlexFin is the first fintech company to operate in the provision of factoring services in Greece and Cyprus, providing specialized liquidity solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. Through its innovative platform, which offers convenience, speed, flexibility and transparency, FlexFin has established itself as a benchmark in SME financing.

Alpha Bank intends to merge its factoring activities in Greece, currently carried out by ABC FACTORS and FlexFin – both 100% subsidiaries of Alpha Holdings – under a single corporate entity, following receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and licenses.

ABC FACTORS holds a leading position in the Greek factoring market, demonstrating stable and dynamic growth. It has collaborated with more than 2,200 Greek businesses across a wide range of sectors of the Greek economy and has managed trade receivables for more than 16,000 business buyers across Greece.