THEON: Acquisition of Germany’s Kappa Optronics GmbH

THEON management proceeded with the acquisition of 100% of Kappa Optronics GmbH, which specializes in airborne and land-based electro-optical systems, making its fourth consecutive investment in the German defense industry, strengthening its international presence in electro-optical systems for platforms.

The transaction was valued at 75 million euros, incorporating a positive multiple for THEON, utilizing a combination of loans and funds raised from the initial public offering (IPO).

THEON management confirms that “this is just one of many strategic moves we are planning. We remain committed to our plans to accelerate expansion into electro-optical systems for platforms, both organically and through carefully evaluated acquisitions that are fully aligned with THEON’s profile and identity.”

According to sources, KAPPA’s existing infrastructure, which already incorporates significant invested capital, requires minimal additional capital expenditures, which are within the limits foreseen by THEON’s guidelines. KAPPA’s current management team will remain at the helm of the company, with strong performance incentives aimed at strengthening the company’s future growth path.